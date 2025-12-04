An ‘Avatar–Varanasi’ Collaboration on the Cards?





As anticipation grows for James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash, set to release on December 19, fans may be in for an extra treat — the first look of SS Rajamouli’s Mahesh Babu-Priyanka Chopra Jonas starrer Varanasi.

Reports indicate that early glimpses of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday, and Steven Spielberg’s much-awaited UFO project are also expected to screen alongside Cameron’s magnum opus.

According to the MJ Cartel X page, the trailer of Rajamouli’s action-adventure epic could be attached to the theatrical release of Cameron’s film. “Varanasi is one of the most hyped films. It’s truly global in every sense of the word. Discussions are on… since several sneak peeks of international films are to be attached, it makes sense to have an Indian representation too,” said an informed source.