Amitabh Bachchan To Do His Own Stunts in Kalki 2

Eighty-three-year-old Amitabh Bachchan will do his own stunts in the sequel to Kalki. The sequel, like the first film, is set in the rugged outdoors and will involve intense action scenes.

The veteran actor, who once had a near-fatal accident doing a stunt for Manmohan Desai’s Coolie, has already started shooting for the film. Talking about the stunts, an insider says, “They are quite risky. But you know how he is. He will do anything for authenticity. He has done most of his stunts himself throughout his career.”

Though the Big B himself doesn’t think that age matters, and is determined to do what the scenes require, his family is quite worried, confides the insider.

