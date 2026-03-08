Amitabh Bachchan Expands Ayodhya Real Estate Portfolio

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan has purchased a 2.67-acre plot in Ayodhya for approximately Rs 35 crore, expanding his real estate holdings in the temple town. The land is located near the House of Abhinandan Lodha’s Sarayu development and marks Bachchan’s third investment in Ayodhya and his fourth with the property firm.

The move reflects growing investor interest in the city following rapid infrastructure development and increased tourism after the construction of the Ram temple. Apart from Ayodhya, the actor has also invested in the developer’s coastal project in Alibaug, where he purchased a 10,000-sq-ft plot.

On the work front, Bachchan is expected to appear in upcoming projects including Kalki 2898 AD: Part 2, Vettaiyan and Section 84, among others.