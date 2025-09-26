‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ Bags Two Intl Emmy Nominations

Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila has taken Punjabi music and cinema to the global stage, securing two nominations at the 2025 International Emmy Awards. The biographical drama, which brings to life the journey of the iconic Punjabi musician Amar Singh Chamkila, is India’s only contender this year. While the film is nominated in the TV movie/mini-series category, its lead star Diljit Dosanjh has bagged a nomination for Best Performance by an Actor.

The film will vie for top honours at the 53rd International Emmy Awards on November 24 in New York.