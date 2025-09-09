 Top
Allu Family Faces GHMC Notice

DC Correspondent
9 Sept 2025 7:51 PM IST

Over an unauthorised fifth-floor penthouse; family yet to respond

Allu Arjun. (DC Image)

The family of Icon Star Allu Arjun has found itself in a legal tangle after the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) issued a notice against their property in Jubilee Hills. The civic body alleges that an unauthorized penthouse was constructed atop the Allu Business Park.

According to GHMC officials, approval was granted only for a four-storey structure, but the owners went on to build an additional fifth-floor penthouse without sanction.

The notice seeks an explanation as to why the illegal construction should not be demolished.

