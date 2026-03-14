Allu Cinemas’ ‘Wall of Greats’ Sparks Debate

The launch of Allu Cinemas in Hyderabad was meant to celebrate the magic of the big screen. Instead, a striking feature inside the theatre—the “Wall of Greats”—has become the centre of an online debate about how cinema history is curated and remembered.Inside the Kokapet multiplex, a long hallway displays portraits of acclaimed filmmakers including S. S. Rajamouli, Mani Ratnam, Rajkumar Hirani, Sukumar, Trivikram Srinivas, Prashanth Neel, Vetrimaaran, Rishab Shetty and Atlee. The installation appears to honour directors whose work has shaped Indian cinema.

While the tribute was intended as a celebration of influential filmmakers, social media users quickly began questioning the selection. Many pointed out that several prominent directors—such as Shankar, Ram Gopal Varma and Puri Jagannadh—were absent despite their significant impact on commercial cinema.

The debate soon widened online. Some fans came forward to defend the installation, suggesting that the wall might reflect filmmakers who inspired the Allu family or those whose work represents a particular era of modern cinema. Others argued that any attempt to create a cinematic “hall of fame” is bound to attract criticism because the industry’s legacy spans decades, languages and artistic movements.

Another criticism that surfaced was the absence of women from the tribute. Netizens noted that while several celebrated male filmmakers and actors were honoured, not a single actress appeared on the wall—raising questions about representation in a space meant to celebrate cinematic greatness.

Beyond the immediate controversy, the discussion highlights a larger truth about film culture. Cinema is not only about storytelling on screen but also about how its history is remembered and celebrated.