Allu Arjun Takes Over NTR Jr Project

Telugu director Trivikram, who is currently busy completing Adarsha Kutumbam with Venkatesh in the lead, will next turn his attention to his most ambitious project yet — an untitled mythological fantasy based on the life of Lord Karthikeya. While the title role was initially slated to be played by NTR Jr, it has now gone to Allu Arjun. Reportedly, NTR Jr was unable to accommodate the film due to his packed schedule.

When Allu Arjun learnt of this development, he expressed keen interest in stepping into the role. However, before committing to the project, he personally reached out to NTR Jr and sought his approval, which was graciously granted.

In an industry often driven by competition, this gesture is a reminder that professional ethics still prevail in certain quarters of the entertainment world.