Allu Arjun Replaces Ranveer in ‘Shaktimaan’

Allu Arjun has said yes to Basil Joseph’s superhero project, which will give a millennial spin to Shaktimaan, India’s first superhero tale that had Doordarshan audiences rivetted from 1997 to 2005, and bring it to the big screen.

Basil had been trying for two years to bring out the movie in Hindi, with Ranveer playing the title role. However, reported differences between the director and star over the script, as well as a lack of agreement on budget and other issues, proved insurmountable hurdles.

While the actor-director has chosen not to comment on the situation, a source close to him says he encountered the “biggest roadblocks, egos and budgetary extravagance in B-town” while trying to put together the Shaktimaan project and found it a “nightmare.”

But all that is behind him, now that Allu has given his nod for the film. Ironically, Allu Arjun’s multiplex chain will be launched with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Revenge this month.