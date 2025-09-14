Allu Arjun Partners With Sunil Narang

Allu Arjun is set to expand his theatrical ventures with the launch of AAA Theatres in Visakhapatnam. “Operations will begin in May next year, and we promise audiences an excellent movie-watching experience,” says Sunil Narang, partner in the project. “Visakhapatnam audiences love cinema, and this state-of-the-art theatre inside Inorbit Mall will meet their expectations.”

Narang has previously collaborated with Telugu superstars on premium theatres. “It’s mutually beneficial,” he explains. “Working with Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, and Venkatesh has always been great. They share valuable inputs that improve ambience, sound, and overall quality. AMB Cinemas with Mahesh Babu was a big success, and AAA Theatres with Allu Arjun has already created huge excitement.”He adds that they are also joining hands with Venkatesh to revamp the iconic Sudarshan 70MM at RTC Crossroads in Hyderabad. “We want to provide the perfect ambience and unmatched viewing experience for cine-lovers,” he says.On the risks of running theatres, Narang is pragmatic. “When big stars are associated with a property, there’s no compromise on quality. We even built an open-air theatre with GMR that accommodates 150 cars — a truly ‘wow’ experience.”But he admits the business is unpredictable. “Turnouts fluctuate — some days we see roaring crowds, and a few days later, numbers fall sharply. That uncertainty is the real challenge,” he concedes.