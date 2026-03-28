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Allu Arjun Champions Ramayana Through Art

Hyderabad Chronicle
28 March 2026 7:40 PM IST

Gifts a Sita Rama Kalyanam painting to Tomatsu Kosano, CEO of Japan’s Geek Pictures

Allu Arjun Champions Ramayana Through Art
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Allu Arjun (Image:DC)

Actor Allu Arjun gifted a traditional Sita Rama Kalyanam painting to Tomatsu Kosano, CEO of Geek Pictures, turning a routine interaction into a moment of cultural exchange. More than just a gift, the artwork, rooted in the timeless epic Ramayana, reflects the spiritual and emotional significance of one of its most revered episodes.

The actor spoke about the epic’s enduring relevance, highlighting themes of duty, devotion, and family values that continue to resonate across generations and geographies.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
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India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
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