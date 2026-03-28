Allu Arjun Champions Ramayana Through Art

Actor Allu Arjun gifted a traditional Sita Rama Kalyanam painting to Tomatsu Kosano, CEO of Geek Pictures, turning a routine interaction into a moment of cultural exchange. More than just a gift, the artwork, rooted in the timeless epic Ramayana, reflects the spiritual and emotional significance of one of its most revered episodes.

The actor spoke about the epic’s enduring relevance, highlighting themes of duty, devotion, and family values that continue to resonate across generations and geographies.



