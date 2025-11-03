Allu Arjun Bags Most Versatile Actor Honour

Allu Arjun received the Most Versatile Actor of the Year award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025. Marking the moment, the festival’s official social media handle shared a congratulatory note for the actor.

Reacting to the honour, Allu Arjun expressed his gratitude towards the festival organisers and his supporters.

“Thanks to the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Awards for this incredible honour. Truly humbled. My warm congratulations to all the winners across categories this year. A sincere thank you to my audience for your continued love and support...I humbly dedicate this award to my fans. I humbly dedicate this award to my fans,” Allu wrote on social media.