‘All’s Well With Alpha’

Rumours about the fate of Alpha have been doing the rounds ever since its release was pushed from December 25, 2025 to April 2026. There have even been murmurs that the makers, Yash Raj Films, were considering a direct OTT release instead of a theatrical one.

Reports that all was not well between Alia Bhatt and the producers added grist to the rumour mills. The buzz was that the actor was claiming that her contract stipulated a theatrical release, not an OTT premiere, and insisting on that being honoured.

However, putting an end to speculation, a well-informed industry source told Deccan Chronicle that all is well with the film. “It will have a theatrical release. YRF as a company will never put their product on streaming,” the source said.

The source also dismissed rumours of Alia being unhappy with the film, as well as speculation of a fallout between her and co-actor Bobby Deol, calling it “mere gossip.” “There is no truth to any of it. Alpha is very much on track, with post-production work currently underway,” the source stressed.