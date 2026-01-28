All Is Not Fair in Today’s Quest for Bytes

Following recent body-shaming questions directed at actresses Lakshmi Manchu and Gouri Kishan, sections of the southern entertainment media triggered fresh outrage on Tuesday when a reporter asked filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj—who is married with children—whether he wanted to start a “second family” with an actress. Naming Shruti Haasan, the question left Kanagaraj and others present visibly stunned. Reacting to the incident, Tamil actor Vishal Krishna said, “I am astonished at the kind of questions asked at these media events. There should definitely be boundaries and restraint. I have faced such inappropriate questions myself, and it takes immense willpower not to lose your cool. It is extremely difficult to maintain composure in such moments.” Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan added, “The entertainment media crosses boundaries constantly. You are there to talk about a film. Don’t bring up an actor or director’s marriage and personal life.” Actor Taapsee Pannu, however feels it is the nature of the beast. “They can’t help it. It is their job to get juicy bytes. It is up to us to protect our privacy.”