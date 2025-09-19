All Eyes on Aryan’s Girlfriend

All those close to Shah Rukh Khan know that his son Aryan is dating Brazilian model-actress Larissa Bonesi. The Khan family has accepted their friendship. She flew into Mumbai on September 17 to support Aryan at the premiere of his series Ba****ds Of Bollywood and was by his side.

A family friend reveals that Aryan is “dead serious” about the relationship, though both are currently focused on their careers — Aryan as a filmmaker and Larissa as an actress.

Larissa is signing Indian films. She was recently seen in Krish Jagarlamudi’s Telugu film Ghaati, in which she played the right-hand woman to actor Jisshu Sengupta’s character. Years ago, she worked in Raj-DK’s Go Goa Gone. Keen on a Bollywood career, she now has Aryan’s support, which could help her gain backing from industry stalwarts like Karan Johar.