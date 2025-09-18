All Eyes On Aryan

Aryan Khan’s big night wasn’t as about his first series as it doubled as a couture showdown. The red carpet brimmed with stars dialling up the dazzle. Nita Ambani’s jade-toned elegance and Radhika Merchant’s fiery red statement set the tone for a front-row parade of the evening’s most talked-about ensembles.

The ultimate society queen

Nita Ambani, swept in like emerald royalty in a jade-green saree offset by a Chantilly lace blouse twinkling with Swarovski crystals.

If Nita brought regal restraint, Radhika Merchant delivered full-blown drama with a Maria Lucia Hohan red gown — with off-shoulder detailing, tulle drapes, and a thigh-high slit — was pure fire.

Shloka Mehta called in elegance with a delicate lace dress, keeping her look fresh and feminine.

Newly golden couple

Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper in a deep navy tux, while Alia Bhatt sparkled in a sequin gown that sat somewhere between romantic and rockstar.

Tailored to shine

Kajol kept it skittish in a monochrome gown. Ajay Devgn went the no-fuss route — black-on-black classic tailoring.

Fun and flirty

Ananya Panday brought Gen Z sparkle in a pastel mini dress dusted with crystals.

Some greens

Channelling old-world jolly in a fitted corset gown with feather detailing, Shanaya Kapoor was a starlet on the rise.

Soft pastel

Khushi Kapoor made her presence felt in a body-skimming sequinned gown. Her hair was let loose in polished waves and dewy, barely-there makeup.

High-octane mystique

Tamannaah Bhatia — never the one to play it safe, turned heads in a structured black gown with a plunging neckline and sculptural shoulders.

Ivory tux!

Vicky Kaushal demonstrated that menswear can hold its own as he cut a dashing figure in crisp bow tie and patent leather shoes that sealed the deal; earning him a place on the evening’s best-dressed list.