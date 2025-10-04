Alia Turns Down Nag Ashwin’s Offer

Alia Bhatt has turned down Nag Ashwin’s female-oriented project – her schedule is too packed to allow her to allocate dates to him.

The actor has committed herself to Maddock Films’ Chamunda, a horror thriller, and is currently shooting for Sanjay Bhansali’s Love and War after having recently wrapped YRF’s Alpha.

“Alia has her hands full, and apart from work, her daughter Raha is her priority; she doesn’t want to overcommit,” said a source, adding, “She and Ranbir arrange their schedules in such a way that their time with Raha and their commitments as parents are not compromised.”

Though rumours are rife that Nag Ashwin is keen on casting Sai Pallavi in his film, the latter is currently busy with Ramayan and will take a decision only after that project has been completed.