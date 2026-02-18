Alia To Present BAFTA

Alia Bhatt joins Kate Winslet, Cillian Murphy and Ethan Hawke as a presenter at the 79th British Academy Film and Television Awards on February 22, at the Royal Festival Hall.

The Academy confirmed the line-up, with Alia teasing fans by sharing the auditorium visuals featuring presenters like Glenn Close and Monica Bellucci, captioned, “Where do you spot me?” She becomes the third Indian actor to take the BAFTA stage after Priyanka Chopra (2021) and Deepika Padukone (2024). “This marks a significant moment for Alia, who has steadily built her international profile. From her Hollywood debut in Netflix’s Heart of Stone to backing content as a producer, and serving as a brand ambassador for Gucci, her global brand equity has consistently grown,” says a source.