Alia Shines In Milan

Alia Bhatt commanded attention at Milan Fashion Week in a sleek black Gucci leather ensemble. The sharply tailored coat dress, paired with kitten heels and oversized sunglasses, delivered understated edge.

With dewy makeup and softly styled hair, she balanced power dressing with modern elegance, reinforcing her growing global fashion influence.

MEANWHILE

The actor, who attended the show amid global buzz, also addressed the online chatter surrounding her recent BAFTA Awards moment. After briefly pausing before naming Gone Girl as her favourite film with a major plot twist, social media was quick to dissect her reaction. Clarifying the situation, Alia explained she was trying to recall the film’s monologue. She questioned why the fleeting red-carpet moment was being turned into headlines, calling the scrutiny unnecessary.