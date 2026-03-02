Alia Plans Social Media Break

After facing intense criticism on social media over her recent international appearances, Alia Bhatt has decided to step away from the public spotlight to focus on her acting commitments and personal time.

A close friend of Alia and Ranbir Kapoor reveals, “She will be taking a break from public appearances until the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War when she will promote the film along with her husband.

Prior to that, Alia has decided to take a longish break from public appearances. She wants to spend time with her daughter.” Sources add that the trolling has affected the actor more deeply than she lets on. “She may claim to be indifferent to what people say about her on the social media. But it effects her severely,” the friend shares.