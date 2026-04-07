Alia Hosting Falls Apart

Alia Bhatt’s hosting of a recent awards function offered ample cringe. In one word, she was an embarrassment. High-pitched and unfunny, she tried too hard. The effortlessness associated with her performances was completely missing. Part of the blame goes to whoever wrote her bland, witless lines.

Even the most supportive sections of the audience could not quite bring themselves to laugh. The pauses lingered too long, the reactions felt polite rather than genuine, and the silence in between said everything.

It brings back a basic truth the industry often forgets. Actors are only as effective as the direction that shapes them. Remove that structure and place them in a space that demands instinct and spontaneity, and the results can be flat.

Without that guidance, even the most celebrated names can appear very ordinary. Instead of engaging the audience, she kept pushing for reactions that never came. Alia, not known to be particularly articulate, was simply the wrong choice.