Alia Bhatt's Alpha Postponed

The release of Alia Bhatt’s much-awaited film Alpha has been postponed. Originally slated to be out in December 2025, the film will now hit theatres on April 17, 2026.

According to a YRF spokesperson, the delay is due to extended VFX work.

“Alpha is an extremely special film for us, and we want to present it in its most cinematic form. We’ve realised that the VFX will take a little longer than initially planned. We want to leave no stone unturned in making Alpha a theatrical experience for audiences to cherish. Hence, the new release date — April 17, 2026,” the spokesperson said.

Alpha marks Alia Bhatt’s debut in the YRF Spy Universe, and industry sources say the studio is being extra cautious after the lukewarm response to War 2. “There’s a lot riding on it – it’s the first female-led spy film in the franchise, and the makers want to be absolutely sure about every aspect,” says a trade insider.

The post-credit scene of War 2, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, was a teaser of Alpha showing a glimpse of Bobby Deol explaining its significance to a young girl.

Meanwhile, informed sources have denied reports of cameo appearances by Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Salman Khan’s Tiger, calling them “just rumours.”