Alia Bhatt or Mrs Kapoor?

14 Jun 2025 10:40 PM IST

Netizens think the actress has officially taken hubby Ranbir Kapoor’s name

Alia Bhatt (Image:DC)

Alia Bhatt recently shared a vlog of herself at Cannes. As the actress gave glimpses of behind-the-scenes moments, what caught netizens’ attention was how she was addressed as ‘Alia Kapoor’, sparking speculation that she has legally changed her name. The vlog, posted on Alia’s official YouTube channel, shows her in her hotel room on the French Riviera. In the background, the hotel’s message for her is visible on an LCD screen — “Dear Alia Kapoor,” it begins.

The screengrab of the moment was shared on Reddit by some eagle-eyed fans. One wrote, “Must’ve taken her husband’s name and kept Bhatt for her public-facing career since she is widely known by that surname.” Since international hotels use booking IDs for such messages, it is likely that Alia has legally changed her name. While the internet debated the logic behind Alia changing her name. Many felt that Alia needs to remain a Bhatt, as it is now a ‘brand’. “Her film credits still read as Alia Bhatt. She hasn’t changed her surname on screen since she is identified as Alia Bhatt,” said an industry source.

