Alia Bhatt Loses a Major Project

In yet another blow to Alia Bhatt’s career plans, the actress has reportedly lost a major assignment. Sources say Maddock Films had finalized Alia for a supernatural thriller titled Chamunda.

“It was meant to be Alia’s own supernatural franchise, much like Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree. Alia was very excited about the project. Then Saiyaara with Aneet Padda happened, and Maddock became more interested in creating a female superhero universe with her. That’s how Shakti Shalini came about, and Chamunda was pushed to the back burner,” reveals a source in the know.

The source adds, “This happened after Alia’s female-led film Jigra for producer Karan Johar failed to take off at the box office, and Alpha with Yash Raj Films was postponed indefinitely.”

So, is Chamunda shelved?

“For now, yes. I think they are waiting to see which way Alia’s Love & War with Sanjay Leela Bhansali goes,” the source says.