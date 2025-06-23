Alia Bhatt Combines Mom Duties With Career

The much-in-demand Alia Bhatt has found an ideal way to blend her motherly duties with her profession: she brings her daughter Raha regularly to the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War.

At the moment, Love & War is Alia’s only assignment, and to make matters even more convenient, Alia’s husband Ranbir Kapoor is her leading man.

A source from the sets of the love epic says, “Raha frequently accompanies her parents to the shoot locations. Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is otherwise very strict about allowing guests on his sets, welcomes Raha and even allows her to sit on his chair and call ‘cut’ and ‘action’. The bright little girl already know what cinema is and how films are made. She happily treats the studio set as her playground. When her parents are shooting, the rest of the unit pampers Raha and makes sure she remains quiet.”