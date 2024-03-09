Alan’s ‘Who I am’ gets a Gravero makeover

Fans of Norwegian DJ and music producer, Alan Olav Walker and Indian songwriter, music producer, and content creator, Gravero are ecstatic with the Who I Am song makeover. Sourav Ray aka Gravero discovered his passion for creating music and songs at the tender age of 16, greatly inspired by watching Tomorrowland sets featuring Hardwell and Martin Garrix. His bio says, “I make people cry at 3am.” His mashup tracks are a testament to that. His remixes of Illahi x Night Changes, Spirits x Kabira, Laree Choote x Kesariya and Meri Jaan x Chaand Sifarish gained significant popularity on Instagram reels.

Gravero, who had always dreamt of collaborating with Alan Walker says, “It was surreal. I was internally screaming with excitement while trying to keep my composure. Alan is not just incredibly talented but also a genuine artist who taught me the importance of staying true to my vision while being open to new sounds and ideas.” The Indian mashup artist calls this collaboration an “unforgettable experience” whereas Alan finds the experience “inspiring”. Alan is all praises for Gravero. He says, “It has been an extremely beautiful process. I love his sound and have added several songs to the playlist.”

‘Who I am’

Alan Walker along with Norwegian singer-songwriter Peder Elias and an 18-year-old Indonesian singer, Putri Ariani created Who I am song. For Alan, the song is “a deeply personal aspect of my being” but it has a funny bone attached to it. Alan shares, “The melody of Who I Am is a sample of a famous Norwegian children's song, Karius and Bactus, which I listened to throughout my life.”

He was working on this song for a long time with several vocalists in the loop. But the talent of Putri and Peder outshined the rest, becoming a reality at the very last minute. Alan says, “Looking back now, it couldn’t have been anyone else. Not only do they have fantastic voices, but I also think the message in the song fits so nicely with all of our stories.”

More In-Store

Faded made Alan not just a recognisable artist in India but loved and adored by millions of Indian fans. Alan feels India is his second home. “I am looking forward to collaborating with Indian artists. I am also looking at a tour to India!! It's not announced yet, but YES. And all Walkers in India can expect updates on this sooner than anything else.” An opportunity of a lifetime has given Gravero irreplaceable insights into staying true to his vision while remaining open to new ideas and sounds. “It strengthened the importance of collaboration, mutual respect, and pushing creative boundaries,” says Gravero. All the Gravero fans can look forward to a diverse range of projects.

Much like his remixes, Gravero is set to surprise fans again. “It includes original tracks, collaborations, and maybe even some surprises. I’m constantly exploring new sounds and ideas to bring fresh experiences to my listeners,” he says.