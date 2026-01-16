Akshaye Khanna’s Character To Feature in ‘Dhurandhar’ Sequel Too

For all those who have seen and loved Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, it will come as a pleasant surprise to learn that Akshaye Khanna’s character is being brought back in the sequel, which opens on March 19. Confirming the plan to revive Akshaye’s character, a source in the know says, “We know Rehman Dakait died in the first film. But such is the popularity of and demand for Akshaye’s character that it is being revived. He will feature in a flashback of around 15 minutes.”

The extra footage with Akshaye Khanna will be shot in February. And the change in plan will not affect the March 19 release date, adds the source. “Akshaye has already agreed to shoot in February. His scenes will be added to Dhurandhar 2 in time for the release.”

Interestingly, while Akshaye has hiked his fee astronomically after Dhurandhar, it is learnt that he won’t charge anything to shoot for the sequel.