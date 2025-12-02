Akshay Reunites with Bazmee After 14 Years

Akshay Kumar and director Anees Bazmee, known for their effortless comic chemistry, haven’t collaborated since Welcome in 2011.

Now, the duo reunites for the remake of the Telugu action-comedy Sankranthiki Vasthunam, written and directed by Anil Ravipudi.

The original starred Venkatesh as an NRI kidnapped during a visit to Andhra Pradesh — Akshay steps into that role in the Hindi version.

Speaking about the reunion, Anees says, “His impeccable comic timing makes it a pleasure to work with him on a comedy. After Welcome, we wanted to collaborate only on a subject that truly inspired both of us.”

Interestingly, Anees is usually not in favor of remakes, as most of his comedies are originals. Sankranthiki Vasthunam caught his attention for its witty and intelligent writing.