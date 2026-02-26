Akshay Kumar To Focus on Comedy

Akshay Kumar is determined to regain his lost glory. In recent years, his output has increased sizeably while the number of successes has dwindled drastically. The actor has now taken a call to ‘go easy on the serious stuff.’

“This means, no more biopics for a while. His track record in that genre is underwhelming. It is obvious that audiences want more fun fare from Akshay. He has decided to hard-peddle the comic stuff,” a source close to the actor revealed.

In prioritising his comic content, Akshay has roped in his old ally, Priyadarshan. “He has high hopes of his new comedy Bhoot Bangla. The two are also collaborating on two other comedies — Hera Pheri 3 and Bhagam Bhag 2. A project with Anees Bazmee, also a comedy director, is coming up too,” the insider reveals. Meanwhile, Akshay’s Welcome To The Jungle, a comedy, is being readied for release.