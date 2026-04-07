Akshay Kumar Ripped Apart for Wardrobe Choices

For the first time in his film career, Akshay Kumar is being viciously trolled for his sartorial choices.

The normally suavely dressed actor appeared at the trailer launch of his film Bhoot Bangla on April 6 in a torn blue shirt, a ripped blazer-style jacket, dark pants, and two ties. Well, if it was attention he wanted, he succeeded in getting more than his fair share!

“Kya majboori rahi hogi iski” [What compelled him to do this] wondered one Netizen. “Jyada daulat insaan ko pagal kar deti,” [Excessive wealth drives people mad] noted another. “joker lag raha hai ye” [He looks like a joker] said a third, while another commented that “Gareeb kare to chapri; ameer kare to fashion” [What’s considered a failed attempt to look trendy by the poor is ‘fashion’ when the rich do it.]

Taking a dig at Akshay, an earlier co-star said, “Normally his wife Twinkle selects his clothes. They must have had a fight the night before and she must have taken revenge.”