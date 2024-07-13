Akshay Kumar down with COVID-19?

Akshay Kumar has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. The actor, who has been busy with promotions for his just-released flick Sarfira, was said to have undergone tests because he was feeling under the weather. On receipt of the results, he has decided to isolate himself and follow his doctors’ advice.

Akshay will not be attending the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Akshay’s manager neither confirmed nor denied the reports that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Meanwhile...

MIA at Ambani wedding functions!

While just about anybody who is a somebody was invited to the mega Ananth Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding celebrations, some actors were conspicuously missing. Were they not invited? Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan... were certainly invited but were perhaps busy due to prior comitments. The Bachchans were not seen either. Even though Shilpa Shetty’s restaurant is a famous hotspot the actor nor her sister were not present.

Others who were noticeably missing till the wedding function were:

The Deol brothers, Vivek Oberoi, Manoj Bajpayee, Tripti Dimitri, Malaika Arora, Farah Khan, Shobita Dhulipala, Kriti Sanon, Tapasee Pannu, Pooja Hegde, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Radhika Madan, Alaya F and yesteryear icons such as Zeenat Amann who is the currrent social media star. Or for that matter even Rekha, who is a regular at star weddings.