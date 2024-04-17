Akki in T’wood, to play Lord Shiva in Kannappa?

Akshay Kumar’s fans will soon have the opportunity to hear their idol spout Telugu! He is reportedly playing Lord Shiva in Vishnu Manchu’s epic actioner Kannappa. Vishnu apparently liked his performance as Lord Shiva’s messenger Shivgan in OMG2, and guess that’s the reason for Shiva’s role. And, of course, a star of Akshay’s stature would definitely not have accepted a lesser role!

“We are indeed privileged to have someone of Akshay’s calibre joining our ranks,” says a delighted Manchu. “Akshay Sir’s involvement will transform Kannappa into a true pan-India film.”

Kannappa, directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, has an ensemble cast including Mohanlal and Prabhas. Hollywood’s famous cinematographer Sheldon Chau will capture the visuals, and action director Kecha Khamphakdee will choreograph the nail-biting stunts.

“Overexposure spells the end of stardom. When actors churn out films too quickly, it leads to audience fatigue and lacklustre openings. Demand should outstrip supply.” — Sumit Kadel, trade analyst







