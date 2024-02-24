Akash has brought glory to our family

Team India’s new debutant Akash Deep enjoyed a stellar first day in Test cricket as he picked three wickets in the opening session on Sunday in the ongoing fourth Test match against England at Ranchi. However, before making his debut, he has faced severe trauma and trials in his life.

In 2015, Akash lost his father, and, within eight months, his elder brother (Dhiraj Singh) too. But on Friday, the 27-year-old brought untold joy to his mother, Laduma Devi.

She came all the way from her home in Baddi (a village in Rohtas district in Bihar) to watch her son make his debut in International cricket on the first day of the fourth Test. And what a debut it was!

Of the three wickets he took, two came in the same over. What would have been his maiden scalp turned out to be off a ‘No ball,’ but opening batsman Zak Crawley lost the life he was given a little later.

Before the match began, Akash touched his mother’s feet and sought her blessings on his journey in international cricket.

“We received a call from Akash on Thursday, saying he was likely to play his first Test, and I could not resist the temptation of coming here,” Laduma said from the stadium. With her are Akash’s two nieces, Arya and Arohi (Dhiraj Singh’s daughters).

‘Akash’s father didn’t want him to be a cricketer. He wanted him to take a government job. But had he been alive today, surely he would have been a proud father,” said the fast-bowler’s mother.

“Luckily, I got to see my son bowl today. Had India won the toss, or had England put India in to bat, we would not have seen Akash perform,” said Ladduma, who will be returning to her village after the day’s play. “Our house is being renovated and we can’t afford to be here in Ranchi for the entire Test,” she explained.

But the family will be sure to join the rest of the nation in following Akash’s performance on TV.

