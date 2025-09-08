Ajith’s New Racing Move
The actor-racer is blending his passion for speed with cinema, featuring the ‘Indian Film Industry’ logo on his racing cars and suits, following previous collaborations promoting Tamil Nadu on the international stage
Ajith Kumar, the A-list actor and accomplished racing enthusiast, is taking motorsport and cinema closer than ever. The actor, who founded Ajith Kumar Racing and has competed internationally in Dubai, Belgium, and now Germany, announced that his race cars and racing suits will prominently feature the ‘Indian Film Industry’ logo.
This initiative aims to unite motorsport and entertainment, cross-connecting audiences from both worlds.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
