Ajith Kumar’s Kerala Temple Visit Trends
The family visited their Kula Deivam at the Ootukulangara Bhagavathy Temple in Palakkad, Kerala.
Actor Ajith Kumar, who has been busy with international racing events, recently took time off for a spiritual trip with his wife Shalini and son Aadvik. The family visited their Kula Deivam at the Ootukulangara Bhagavathy Temple in Palakkad, Kerala. Shalini shared a few pictures on her Instagram showing father and son in traditional white veshti. “A day of blessings and togetherness…” she wrote.
What What caught netizens’ attention was a tattoo on the right side of Ajith’s chest, which fans identified as Goddess Ootukulangara Bhagavathy — his family deity.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
