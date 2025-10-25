Ajith Kumar’s Kerala Temple Visit Trends

Actor Ajith Kumar, who has been busy with international racing events, recently took time off for a spiritual trip with his wife Shalini and son Aadvik. The family visited their Kula Deivam at the Ootukulangara Bhagavathy Temple in Palakkad, Kerala. Shalini shared a few pictures on her Instagram showing father and son in traditional white veshti. “A day of blessings and togetherness…” she wrote.

What What caught netizens’ attention was a tattoo on the right side of Ajith’s chest, which fans identified as Goddess Ootukulangara Bhagavathy — his family deity.



