Ajith Kumar Praised for Asking Fans at Racing Circuit to Be Calm

A video of actor and racer Ajith Kumar asking his exuberant fans in Spain to be quiet has gone viral and is winning him praise from netizens.

Recently, Ajith Kumar was at a racing event at the Circuit de Barcelona. When loud cheers and whistles erupted from fans who had gathered to see him, Ajith, upset with the disturbance in the calm arena, gestured asking them to be silent (check pic). Within seconds, the crowd fell quiet, a testimony to the discipline of his fanbase.

Ajith Kumar has consistently reprimanded fans when they overstep.

On the films front, the actor will be teaming up with his Good Bad Ugly director Adhik Ravichandran for his next film. The director recently said the film would be a trendy action entertainer and appeal to all sections of the audience.