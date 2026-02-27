Aishwarya Rajinikanth Back in Director’s Chair

Aishwarya Rajinikanth is returning to the director's chair after Lal Salaam in 2024, starring her father Rajinikanth. She announced on Friday that Yuvan Shankar Raja would be the music composer for her new project. This will be second time the two are collaborating, the first being Vai Raja Vai (2015).

The movie will be produced by Kannan Ravi Groups (KRG), whose recent Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil was a hit. Details on the cast and other crew members are expected soon.

Rajinikanth’s younger daughter, Soundarya, who recently revelled in the success of her production venture With Love, had also announced that she was working on a new script for her next directorial.

