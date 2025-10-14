Aishwarya, Aaradhya Skip Abhishek's Moment of Glory

Although Abhishek Bachchan dedicated his Best Actor award for I Want To Talk to his wife Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya, both were not present at the ceremony.

His mother, Jaya Bachchan, and sister Shweta Nanda were there, sitting beside him and cheering him on during his moment of triumph.

A source close to the family hints at underlying tensions, “There’s been a bit of distance between Aishwarya and Jaya over the past couple of years. They don’t interact much, and prefer to keep things separate. Their focus remains on Abhishek and Aaradhya, which seems to work best for now. Abhishek has been making every effort to keep the balance between his families.”