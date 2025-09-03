Aim For 150 Mins Of Activity Per Week’

Doctors are quick to write prescriptions for patients — but slow to write one for themselves. “After 30 years in orthopaedics, I have seen colleagues — devoted and skilful — sidelined by preventable health problems,” says Dr KJ Reddy, Sr Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, Apollo Hospitals.

Long hours, irregular meals, and unrelenting pressure take their toll. “If we want to continue healing others, we must first protect our own health.”

Make Movement Non-Negotiable

“Our work demands long periods of standing or sitting, often in awkward postures. Regular exercise is not a luxury; it’s a necessity. I play golf three times a week — it keeps me outdoors, active, and socially connected. On other days, I work out at home. The form of exercise matters less than consistency. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate activity per week, mixing cardio, strength training, and flexibility work.”

Guard Your Nutrition

“Hospital canteens and hurried snacks between cases are not recipes for good health.” Plan your meals. Keep fruits, nuts, or healthy snacks handy. Stay hydrated — fatigue often masquerades as thirst. Avoid excessive caffeine; it may get you through a late case, but too much affects sleep and heart health.

Prioritise Sleep

“Chronic sleep deprivation impairs judgment and immunity. Protect your sleep window as you would an important case on your schedule.”

Even a short midday rest on particularly long days can help restore alertness and focus.

Manage Stress Proactively

“The weight of responsibility can be heavy. Whether through meditation, prayer, deep breathing, or simply sharing your thoughts with a trusted friend, find healthy outlets to manage stress.” For me, a quiet walk on the golf course often does the trick.

Maintain Regular Health Checks

“We urge our patients to get screenings — yet many doctors neglect their own.”Annual blood tests, blood pressure checks, and age-appropriate screenings are essential. Early detection remains the best protection.

Nurture Life Outside Medicine

“Cultivate hobbies, friendships, and family time. A balanced life replenishes the energy and compassion that good medicine demands.