AI, VFX are game changers in Tollywood

Young Tollywood filmmakers are using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cutting-edge VFX to raise the bar in Telugu cinema. Take for instance how they made veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan look younger on screen in Kalki 2898 AD!

“Everything is going to change by embracing AI and digital de-aging technology. It will revolutionize every aspect of movie making in the days to come,” says producer Abhishek Nama who used AI for creating pre-Independence era sets for his film Devil. “I did a crash course in Artificial Intelligence and I could design breathtaking sets, artifacts and varied locations by using AI software. Our storyboard was loaded with splendid visuals authentically replicating the pre-Independence era. We can also use AI for recording a complete song by choosing the raga, singers, orchestration and even matching lyrics. Things are changing rapidly,” he notes.

He also talks about trending de-aging VFX technology being used in big-ticket Telugu movies like Kalki 2898 AD and G.O.A.T. “This revolutionary de-aging tool has become a sensation since the legendary Amitabh Bachchan was shown as a younger version in the Kurukshetra episodes of Kalki. It was mind-blowing. Similarly, it was used for Tamil star Vijay in G.O.A.T. The actor was seen as both older and younger versions, and the avatars were shown walking together too,” he says.

On AI replicating the voices of actors, he explains, “AI has made it easy for makers to dub an actor’s voice in varied languages, like Big B speaking fluent Telugu in Kalki. Soon it will be possible to change actors’ faces too. An actor is known for his face and voice. Once those come under the control of makers, imagine the things that can happen!”

Abhishek believes that “With this new-age VFX, we can even bring back legendary actors like Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao or Akkineni Nageshwar Rao in a new film. They will look young and energetic, with a script that suits their larger-than-life images.” He adds a caveat — “Of course, we have to make the necessary payments to the respective families. I’m just pointing out what is possible with a bit of hard work. Right now, AI has replaced storyboard artistes who used to charge Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh for each board. AI can do it at much lesser cost with better imagination.”

Nothing can replace human brain!

Does AI have the potential to replace script writers, we ask famed writer Gopi Mohan. “I don’t think so,’ he says. “Creativity is evergreen and the ideas triggered in a human brain will be more relatable for the audience. For instance, our comedy scene in a train, inspired by our own experiences, for our film Venky has lasting appeal. That element of personal information would be missing with AI. Similarly, the character DJ Tillu is unique, it was generated in the mind of actor Siddhu Jonnalagada. AI can just give the plot for DJ, but it was Siddhu and his team who designed his body language, stylised dialogue delivery and mannerisms. So for now, the human work is superior to AI-generated script.” However, Gopi admits that AI would be helpful for independent filmmakers. “Production houses now dishing out trash could use AI to suggest corrections and solutions, which could turn out as a saving grace for their films,” he adds.