Ahaan Levels Up: Signs 3-Film YRF Deal

After the blockbuster success of Saiyaara, all eyes were on Ahaan Panday’s next move. The 27-year-old has now bagged his second project with Yash Raj Films, to be directed by Tiger Zinda Hai filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar. The untitled film is expected to go on floors in early 2026.

Sources reveal that the action-romance, produced by Aditya Chopra, came to Ahaan after the filmmaker recommended him to Zafar.

“Aditya Chopra suggested that Ahaan would be a good fit since his underexposure works in his favour,” a source said. “Post Saiyaara, curiosity about his next project is high. Adi and Ali want to unlock a completely new side of his acting by putting him in a world where intense passion, romance and action meet hard-hitting drama.”

Another source noted that Zafar was impressed not just by Ahaan’s screen presence but also by his ability to handle emotional and dramatic scenes.

The untitled film will begin shooting in the first quarter of 2026, and insiders suggest Ahaan may have inked a three-film deal with YRF — in keeping with the studio’s tradition of nurturing in-house talent.

“The current wave of newcomers has given the industry fresh energy,” the source added, “And makers are keen to explore more opportunities with promising young stars like Ahaan.”