Age Doesn’t Matter. Movement Does

There is something quietly radical about the life of Charlotte Chopin, a yoga instructor and Padma Shri recipient. Not because she is 102, or because she still teaches yoga, but because her secret is disarmingly simple. No miracle supplements. No punishing regimes. No late-life reinvention story drenched in urgency. She began at 50. She stayed consistent. And she never stopped.

In an age obsessed with optimisation, her story lands like a quiet correction: longevity is not engineered in bursts. It is built, patiently, in habits that repeat.

Wellness experts agree, “Longevity isn’t built in intensity. It’s built in repetition.”

Celebrity fitness and yoga expert Payal Gidwani draws a clear distinction between performance and longevity. “Yoga and HIIT are completely different forms,” explains the co-founder of a studio, ‘Cosmic Fusion’.

“One builds resilience over time. The other delivers quick results, but can be harmful if overdone, especially after 50.

High-intensity workouts can boost cardiovascular fitness and aid fat loss, but they also place added strain on joints, elevate cortisol levels, and increase the risk of injury in older adults,” says Payal. Yoga, by contrast, works more quietly but with greater sustainability. “It’s a slow anti-ageing process,” she says adding, “It lubricates joints, balances hormones, improves posture, and calms the nervous system.”

Her advice is straightforward: practise yoga most days, and approach intensity sparingly, only if the body allows.

WHY STARTING LATE STILL WORKS

There is a persistent belief that if you haven’t built fitness early, it’s too late. “Age is never the barrier,” says Payal. The body remains adaptable. Muscle can be built, mobility restored, and energy improved. “If you start at 50, you’ll feel better at 55 than you did at 40, if you stay consistent.”

If there is one pillar that becomes non-negotiable with age, it is mobility. Not strength alone or cardio alone, but the ability to move freely and without pain. “Mobility is the key. It’s what makes everyday life effortless, climbing stairs, bending, twisting, sitting on the floor,” says Payal. She calls it “greasing the system,” keeping joints, muscles, and connective tissue functional through regular movement.

THE POWER OF SMALL HABITS

For Nawaz Modi Singhania, fitness entrepreneur and author, longevity is built not on extremes, but on daily discipline. “Taking care of yourself day on day is vital. Hydration, simple nutrition, movement, time in nature, it all adds up,” she says. Her view is clear. “You cannot neglect your body for years and expect one big correction to fix it. The most effective habits are often the simplest, walking, eating modestly, sleeping well, staying connected. Their strength lies in repeatability. Simple routines endure. Complex ones collapse.”

THE BIOHACKING ILLUSION

In a world increasingly drawn to longevity drugs, supplements, and biohacking, the fundamentals are often sidelined. Ritesh Bawri, founder and chief science officer at nira balance, a science-led personalised nutrition company, is unequivocal. “Yes, these trends are overstated. Substantially.” The irony, he explains, is scientific. The same pathways these interventions target, metabolism, cellular repair, mitochondrial function, are already activated by movement, sleep, nutrition, and stress management. In other words, the basics do the job. Supplements and drugs, when useful, are precision tools, not universal solutions. “The problem is that basics are boring. And they don’t make money. Most people are trying to optimise on top of a broken foundation,” he adds.

RETHINKING AGEING

Bawri identifies three persistent myths shaping how we think about ageing and why they matter. First, that it is mostly genetic. In reality, genetics accounts for only about 20 to 25 percent of longevity. The rest is behaviour. Second, that decline is inevitable. “Much of what we call ageing is actually disuse,” he says. Strength, endurance, and even cognitive function remain trainable far longer than assumed. Third, that longevity is about adding years. The real goal is healthspan, maintaining function, independence, and vitality until very late in life. “Not a longer decline. A shorter one,” he says.

THE QUIET FORMULA

Charlotte Chopin’s life does not read like a wellness manifesto. There are no extremes. No shortcuts. Just movement. Simplicity. Time outdoors. Connection. And, above all, consistency. The lesson is not new. But it is increasingly urgent. “Longevity is not a breakthrough. It is a practice.”