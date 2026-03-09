After motherhood, do actresses face a harder return?

Deepika Padukone’s demand for an eight-hour work shift has been making headlines almost as much as pictures of her one-year-old daughter Dua. Kiara’s Instagram snippets about new motherhood are dissected as closely as speculation about projects she may have lost.

B-town’s biggest actresses — from Deepika and Alia to Katrina and Kiara — may well be in their “mom era”. But even in an industry that claims to be more progressive, motherhood and stardom remain a complicated equation.

Novelist and columnist Shobhaa De recently sparked debate when she questioned whether motherhood changes the way audiences perceive actresses. “I’m not convinced whether Katrina will be able to make that leap after her baby,” she said in an interview. “I’m not sure whether people will still look at Kiara in the same way now that she’s a mother.”

However, she believes the equation works differently for actors like Deepika, Alia and Priyanka. “These actresses are exceptional on screen and deliver commercially. People don’t necessarily think of motherhood when they look at Alia. They’ve bounced back quickly and are in a position to dictate the kind of work they want to do.”

An industry built around male stars

Film writer Yasser Usman agrees that while Bollywood likes to claim it has become more supportive of actresses after motherhood, reality often tells another story. “Filmmaking is a complex process. Hair, make-up and costumes alone

can take hours before the camera even rolls, so a strict eight-hour cap can be difficult on large productions,” he says.

“But the larger issue is mindset. The industry has always been built around male stars and their schedules. Their saleability remains the deciding factor. Male actors become fathers and nothing changes professionally. For actresses, motherhood can suddenly raise questions about the same, and even perceived desirability.”

Staying visible

Some actresses, however, have managed to persist in spotlight. Alia stays despite no release in 2 years; busy with international appearances, production & new projects.

Deepika, who has been on a similar hiatus, reportedly lost out on projects like Spirit and the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. Yet she remains in a commanding position — with a film alongside Allu Arjun in the pipeline & more.

Road ahead is uncertain

Meanwhile, Kiara has faced intense scrutiny about her career choices. Her last release, War 2, failed to make much impact.

For Katrina Kaif, the long-anticipated superhero film with Ali Abbas Zafar remains shelved, while the future of Jee Le Zaraa, is uncertain. Instead, the actor appears focused on expanding her venture.

Film analyst Girish Wankhede believes an actress’ public persona often determines the roles she is offered. “There is still a preference for a youthful, bubbly, unmarried image that producers believe sells tickets. When an actress’ public image changes, she can find herself being pushed into fewer ‘mature’ or supporting roles.”

There have, of course, been exceptions. Legendary performers like Sridevi, Rekha, Madhuri and Raveena have continued to secure substantial roles well beyond conventional expectations. “In recent years, actors who cultivate versatility and make careful script choices — like Alia Bhatt — have managed smoother transitions,” he says.