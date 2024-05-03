After Jaawani Jaaneman, I realized that not all film units were welcoming

“For me, the biggest shock was that not all film sets are the same. I have worked with people who don’t have your best interests at heart; you have to fend for yourself when you are not being treated nicely. I realised watching your back was also part of the job”, says Alaya F.

The 26-year-old’s candour and confidence are impressive, especially in an industry that is known to sugarcoat the truth and brush uncomfortable issues under the carpet. Four films old, having made her debut in the hit Jaawani Jaaneman in 2020, the actor is gearing up for her second release of the year, Srikanth, after the recent debacle of Bade Miyan Chotte Miyan.

Learning curve

Alaya says she cherishes the experience BMCM, which relied heavily on the star power of its two leading men, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, irrespective of the film’s fate. “I feel I got a lot out of the project, getting to work with Akshay Sir, Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger. I got to do commercial songs. I had a good time, and even though I suppose it didn’t make the kind of money they were hoping it would, given the scale of the film, it gave me a completely new audience. I learned a lot, so I don’t think it was as much of a disappointment as it might have been for other people,” she shares.

Srikanth, in which she’s paired with Rajkummar Rao, is based on the true story of Srikanth Bhola, a visually impaired industrialist. Expressing admiration for the ease with which Rajkummar Rao got into character, she says “I play Srikanth’s wife. Some creative liberties were been taken with my character, but the script was so clear, it was not tough for me, but a rewarding experience.”

Race for good scripts

Asserting that the industry is currently in need of good scripts and stories since the audience is not only discerning but also specific about the kind of content they want to consume, she says the challenge for actors like her is getting to be part of those narratives. “I love the fact that scripts and stories are being given a lot of importance, but the problem is that there aren’t that many strong scripts and stories. The other thing is, everyone wants to be a part of those, so how do you get those for yourself? Once in a while, one gets lucky, as I did with Srikanth. Sometimes you make choices which make people wonder, but they should understand there are other factors at play when you sign a film, even if the script does not seem as good.”

The other hurdle Alaya hopes to cross is that of perceptions. She feels boxed into an image the industry has created for her. “People usually connect me with really urban characters, and I get that since I am an urban girl. But I am pretty good at playing characters that are not urban. My primary focus while training to be an actor was on characters that were not like me. I wish people would break their assumptions and give me other parts,” she says, adding, “Hopefully, my future projects will take me into the zone.”

Being a nepo kid isn’t enough

Alaya is no stranger to the spotlight. Actor Kabir Bedi is her maternal grandfather, and her mother Pooja Bedi too had a brief stint in films. Though she admitted that her privileged background and the Bedi surname had helped open some Bollywood doors, she said navigating the industry was tough in itself.

“Soon after my debut in 2020, the Pandemic happened, and I realised how out of control everything was. I had to rethink how to manoeuvre. It also prepared me for what the industry is really like – you have to constantly reinvent and readjust and replan your life. Also, after Jaawani Jaaneman, I realized that not all film units were welcoming either,” she revealed.

A matter of (no) respect

Even though Bollywood claims to espouse gender equality, Alaya says it has a long way to go on that front. “The stark disparities in the way female actors are treated vis-a-vis their male counterparts are there for all to see. Not just me, but several other female actors I have worked with too have acknowledged that the respect quotient varies. I can figure out a hundred reasons why someone should be paid more, have a larger vanity, get a plusher hotel than the rest, and also have a say in how the film turns out, or even how you are spoken to over another. But, what is non-negotiable for me is respect. It’s basic, I am not asking you to revere me, only to show some regard on a human level. There are times when you are given an unearthly call time when you are well aware the other actor will come five hours later. It is considerate to let us leave early or even inquire if we have eaten. The lack of these basic things shows a lack of respect for another human. It is very disappointing,” she rued.

On social media

Unlike her contemporaries and other star kids, Alaya does not serve a curated image of herself, either on social media or in public. She says her social media is a reflection of herself.

“It was an effective tool for me during the Pandemic, because that was right after my film had released. Since there was a three-year gap between my first film and my second one, I had to find a way to stay relevant and social media became my tool to do that. But I like to put a lot of my personality out there, from general stuff, my film looks and my gym stuff, to stay in touch”, she says with a shrug.

On disrespect

On BMCM

