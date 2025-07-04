After ‘Animal’, Ranbir As Lord Rama!

A more appropriate question than “Can Ranbir Kapoor play Rama in Ramayan?” might be, will the audience accept him as Lord Rama after the toxic masculinity on display in Animal?

Of course, it’s just acting. In India, emotions run deep, especially when it comes to our gods. A filmmaker, speaking on condition of anonymity, admitted, “Ranbir as Rama might be problematic. Not only because of Animal, but because of his overall image. Ranbir has always come across as a bit bohemian. Prabhas, who played Rama in Adipurush, is seen as more grounded. Ranbir is hardly known for religious devotion.” Then there’s the issue of the budget, which has been the subject of much speculation. Conflicting figures ranging from Rs 300 crore to Rs 800 crore have surfaced for director Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan, co-produced by Namit Malhotra and actor Yash, who plays Ravan.

A source close to the project said, “These inflated numbers are being planted to generate curiosity. In truth, budgets beyond Rs 550 crore are unsustainable. The producers are currently eyeing a Rs 500–Rs 550 crore cap. They want to make the most lavish Ramayan ever — but not at a cost that’s impossible to recover.” But the biggest challenge is the public perception of Ranbir.

Ranbir’s transformation

Lately, Ranbir is making a visible shift in image: a respectful son, a devoted husband, a doting father, and now, a practising Sanatani. He claims to be vegetarian, teetotal, and has reportedly quit smoking.

Ranbir was never known to be religious. And Ramayan isn’t a role one can slip into with method acting alone — it demands internal transformation.

As Arun Govil, who immortalized Rama in Ramanand Sagar’s 1987–88 TV series, once told me, “Playing Rama isn’t about public image. It’s about understanding and living his values. The change must come from within.”