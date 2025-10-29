Adults Indulge In Witchful Thinking

When you think of Halloween, tiny tots in pointed witch hats and mini skeletons come to mind. But this year, it's time to swipe chai for chills. Eat, drink, and be spook-tacular is the new Halloween mantra this year. Welcome to Adultoween, where grown-ups aren’t just spectating, they’re haunting the party too! From “Boo-llywood” costumes to spookily spiced snacks, Indian adults are proving that Halloween isn’t just for kids anymore!

Grown Up Ghoul

“Adults carry more stress, and Halloween proves to be the right detox time for them all,” says Sarika Shukla, Counselling Psychologist & Emotional Confidence Coach. She believes Halloween offers a rare, magical moment when adults can hang up their worries, put on their wigs, and just for one-night, boo-gie down with their inner child.

According to the National Retail Foundation, over 70% of adults in the U.S planned to celebrate Halloween in 2024. Most spent money on costumes, decor, and candy. Thanks to social media, Instagram-worthy spooky lan-terns, and Pinterest-perfect haunted house party themes have become a talking point everywhere.

Sarika feels that Halloween festivities allow adults to let the child in them out. “You get to play, dress up, be silly or spooky. No one judges you,” she quips. Sarika further adds, “Halloween lets people reconnect with something they’ve long ghosted—their imagination and creativity.”

What makes the night truly magical is the bubbling cauldron of community and celebration it stirs. Laughter echoes through pumpkin-lit streets, scares are shared, and sweet nostalgia hides in every candy wrapper. But this year, Halloween has a new twist- there’s more fun, more mischief, and a whole lot of grown-ups joining the spooky parade!

Indian Adults Speak

Deepanshu Onkar, a Senior Analyst working with a Research Firm in Mumbai believes the growing fascination among adults is more than just skin-deep. “Somewhere, nostalgia creeps in,” he shares. “It brings back fond childhood memories and offers a temporary escape from the grind — from deadlines, bills, and the chaos that comes with adulting.”

Pop culture has an important role in summoning this trend. Deepanshu quips, “Streaming platforms have made Halloween almost aspirational. You watch Halloween episodes in Friends or see the eerie fun in Stranger Things, and you think, ‘Why can’t we have that here? It looks like such a fun social gathering!

But for Deepanshu, the real charm of Halloween lies in its childlike wonder. “As someone who grew up in the ’90s, the word Halloween instantly makes me think of The Addams Family,” he laughs. “It’s the one festival where both kids and adults can let their imagination run wild. Plus, the excitement of shopping, decorating, and dressing up adds its own kind of magic.”

Stuti Bid, a market-

ing professional from Mumbai, shares, “What draws me most to Halloween is that it brings something refreshingly different to our festive mix.” She recalls how, as a child, Halloween existed only through TV screens and pop-culture references. “The best part about it,” she adds, “is that it comes with zero obligations — it’s all about self-expression.”

From spooky vampires to pun-filled costumes, Stuti believes there’s something for everyone to enjoy. She also points out how digital platforms in India are catching on to the trend. “I was amazed to see Blinkit recently launch an entire spooky-as-ever section for Halloween-themed products.” she laughs. To her, these may be small steps, but they’re clear signs that the Halloween spirit in India is slowly — and spookily — taking root.

Sarika also adds of her experiences lately. She says, “This week I have been seeing malls and coworking spaces going on a full-on haunted mode.” She shares that not as evidently done; a few homes are decorating their balconies with spooky themes. Sarika adds, “If anything brings people to celebrate as a group, laugh a little louder or step outside their anxious routines, I am all in for it!”

But in India, the darker, spookier vibe of Halloween may not quite strike a chord with other segments of the population here. Deepanshu says, “Most people, barring some adults, may not even know what date Halloween falls on.” He notes that festivals like Diwali, Navratri, and Holi are woven deeply into India’s cultural fabric.

Playful Wrap-Up

India is yet to fully open its arms and doors to trick-or-treaters and pumpkin trails. What's clear is that the younger generations are noticing the change. And yes, it's big in its own way.

The growing buzz and conversations around Halloween are depictions that the Halloween spirit is slowly but definitely setting in. For now, it's one costume party and themed sale at a time. Perhaps, it's only a matter of time before the country that loves festivals adds a little shout and fright to its festive delight!