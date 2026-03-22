Aditya Says No To ‘Dhurandhar 3’

Aditya Dhar is unlikely to return for another Dhurandhar film, regardless of how big Dhurandhar 2 becomes at the box office. At the moment, the sequel is expected to be a massive success, possibly surpassing the collections of the first installment.

However, those hoping for a third chapter, will be disappointed. Dhar has reportedly decided not to continue with the franchise, even though the producers, Jio Studios, are keen to take it forward.

A source close to the director says, “He has already said what he wanted to across the nearly eight hours of storytelling in Dhurandhar Parts 1 and 2. There is nothing more he wishes to add. He won’t stretch the narrative into a Part 3, no matter how lucrative it may be. Aditya has many other stories to tell and wants to move on.”

That said, Jio Studios is reportedly interested in turning Dhurandhar into an ongoing franchise. The question now is whether the studio will proceed without Dhar at the helm — a move that could prove risky for the brand.

Meanwhile, there is industry buzz that Dhar may next collaborate with Allu Arjun, who is very keen to move beyond his Pushpa image.