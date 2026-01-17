Aditya In Fire-Fight Mode To Prop Up ‘Mardaani 3’

The guarded social media response to the trailer of the third instalment of Rani Mukherji’s Mardaani franchise has reportedly sent producer Aditya Chopra scrambling to generate positive reactions.

A source who is a close friend of Chopra told this writer that the producer has sent out requests to all his friends in the film industry to post words of praise for the trailer.

Netizens apparently feel that Mardaani 3, slated to be out on January 30, will be no different in content than the first two iterations. Both the 2014 Mardaani and Part 2 in 2019 were about child trafficking, and, from the trailer released last week, the latest instalment appears to dish out more of the same fare, they say.

“Isn’t it better to get your influential friends in the film industry to recommend your film than pay influencers to do the same?” asks the producer’s friend.