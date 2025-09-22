Aditya Hasan: A Storyteller In Search Of Joy

Cinema wasn’t love at first sight for Aditya Hasan. Growing up in Wanaparthy, under the watchful eye of a strict headmaster father, movies and television were almost absent from his childhood. “Till my tenth standard, I had hardly watched four or five films in theatres,” he admits. But in his intermediate years in Hyderabad, he stumbled upon his true gift – narration. “I used to spin pranks and lies into stories for my friends, just to make them laugh. That’s when I realised I had a narrator in me.” Today, at 31, Hasan has found his footing across formats – as director of the web series 90s, Telugu dialogue writer for the Malayalam blockbuster Premalu and producer of Little Hearts, which has been receiving huge applause.

Uninterested in stereotypical careers, Hasan’s journey has been anything but conventional. “Films were a dream, not a plan,” he shares. After completing his Master’s in London, he decided to take the plunge into the movies, and quickly found himself directing 90s. Stepping into production is another way to nurture the storyteller in him. “I want to continue to be associated with filmmaking in some way. The 18-30 audience who connect with my work today will move on. As I grow old, my stories won’t resonate with the next generation. Cinema needs to keep evolving,” he explains. “I’ll continue as long as I feel relevant,” he adds.His biggest inspiration, he says, is the saying satram bhojanam matham nidra — to live simply, without attachment. “I practice detachment. I want to remain unfazed by success or failure.” Hasan, who even now doesn’t consume much cinema or read books, finds his muse in lived experiences, observing everyday quirks and weaving them into his characters. “There are no villains in my stories, only shades of grey in people and situations. I just want to spread joy and love through my movies, telling simpler stories,” he says.He recalls instantly connecting with the Little Hearts script for its innocence and freshness. “Little Hearts is my style of writing. The success of Premalu showed me that audiences are hungry for stories that feel authentic yet fresh. We knew it had a big-screen soul, but we were nervous about its reach. Since it revolves around teenagers, it had to be handled delicately, otherwise, it could have gone the other way. We wondered how many people would come to watch, but the love it’s getting is beyond what we hoped for.”