Adarsh Gaurav to make T’wood debut in horror film

Adarsh Gaurav has been winning accolades for his evocative performance in Superboys of Maegaon. The White Tiger actor is now all set to make a rather unconventional debut in Telugu cinema. Unlike his contemporaries who choose mainstream roles, Adarsh is stepping into an untapped genre in Telugu cinema — a psychological horror film with a science fiction twist.

Produced by Jahnavi, daughter of RRR producer D.V.V. Danayya, the film, currently titled Happy Birthday Uma, is being shot in Hyderabad.

“Stepping into Telugu cinema with a film like this is truly exhilarating. I’ve always been drawn to stories that challenge conventions, and Happy Birthday Uma does exactly that. It’s a psychological horror film, but at its core, it’s also about science fiction — a combination rarely explored in Telugu cinema. When Baba narrated the script to me, I was hooked. The way he has woven suspense, emotions, and science fiction into one narrative is remarkable,” says Adarsh.

Adarsh, who made his debut in My Name Is Khan, came into the limelight with his performance in The White Tiger which also starred Priyanka Chopra. The actor known for his performances in Guns and Gulaabs as well as Kho Gaye Hum Kahan says the chance to speak in his mother tongue Telugu makes him happiest.

“As an actor, I constantly look for roles that push me beyond my comfort zone, and this film is exactly that. Shooting in Hyderabad, speaking in my mother tongue, and being part of a film that experiments with genre excites me. Telugu cinema is known for its grand storytelling and innovative filmmaking.”