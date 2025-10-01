 Top
Adar To Buy RCB?

Hyderabad Chronicle
DC Correspondent
1 Oct 2025 9:59 PM IST

Rumours are swirling with Lalit Modi’s recent post hinting at a possible sale

Adar (Image:DC)

Will Adar Poonawalla be the new owner of RCB? The Serum Institute CEO is tipped as a potential buyer of the franchise currently owned by United Spirits Limited (USL), controlled by Diageo. While nothing has been confirmed, Lalit Modi, former IPL Commissioner, suggested that a change of ownership is on the cards. Modi tweeted:”There have been a lot of rumours about the sale of an @IPL franchise, specifically @RCBTweets – well, in the past they have been denied. But it seems the owners have finally decided to take it off their balance sheet and sell it…”

The tweet has fueled speculation about potential buyers, with Poonawalla’s name emerging repeatedly, though the deal remains unconfirmed.


